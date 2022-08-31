Lady Luck Games set to develop its first game with Big Time Gaming: Spin Joy Megaways™

SpinJoy Megaways will become the first in a number of Megaways titles to be developed by Lady Luck Games.

As a result of this partnership, Lady Luck Games will revamp SpinJoy Society, its first online slot, a flowery fruit-themed slot that has 117,649 different ways to win.

Press release.- Lady Luck Games is set to develop its first-ever Megaways™ slot, SpinJoy Megaways™ after signing a landmark licensing agreement with Big Time Gaming, allowing the Swedish supplier to develop games featuring the iconic mechanic.

This collaboration will see Lady Luck Games revamp its first-ever online slot, SpinJoy Society, a flowery fruit-themed slot that offers players a mammoth 117,649 ways to win.

In addition to playing host to the iconic Megaways mechanic, SpinJoy Megaways also boasts a lucrative Coin Collector feature and a win multiplier that increases by 1x for each consecutive win.

Big Time Gaming is positioned as an industry leader within iGaming and is the pioneer behind the iconic Megaways mechanic.

SpinJoy Megaways will become the first in a number of Megaways titles to be developed and released by Lady Luck Games in the coming months.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “Being able to develop and release our first-ever Megaways title is a huge milestone for Lady Luck Games and it’s a real testament to all the hard work that everyone has put in behind the scenes. We’re all extremely excited for the additional exposure our games are about to receive thanks to the mechanic.

“Megaways is known worldwide for its excitement, unpredictability, and thrilling gameplay. To be able to add SpinJoy Megaways and future Megaways titles to our ever-growing portfolio of slots is a real coup for Lady Luck Games and we can’t wait to get the ball rolling with Big Time Gaming.”

Nik Robinson, CEO of Big Time Gaming said, “We love seeing all the different ways the Megaways mechanic is applied to new games and Spinjoy Megaways is no exception. We are really excited to see the launch of this latest game from Lady Luck Games and we wish the team all the very best as they embark on their Megaways journey.”