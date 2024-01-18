Labor casts doubts over Greens proposal to ban pokies in Brisbane

The Green's plan has specifically targeted 25 clubs and council-owned venues with pokie machines in Brisbane.

Tracey Price, Labor candidate for Lord Mayor, argued banning pokies would damage businesses and hurt the city’s economy.

Australia.- The Green’s proposal to ban all 2,000 poker machines from council-owned venues, including community clubs, in Brisbane has generated controversy in the political arena.

In preparation for the local government election on March 16, the Greens have promised to enforce the ban if they gain power. However, Labor’s lord mayoral candidate, Tracey Price, said that such a measure would negatively impact businesses and pointed out that patrons would seek alternative gambling venues.

According to ABC, the Green’s plan has specifically targeted 25 clubs and council-owned venues with pokie machines in Brisbane, including the Kedron-Wavell Services Club in Chermside, which reported over AU$27m in gaming revenue in 2022, constituting 68 per cent of its total revenue.

The Greens claim they are committed to reducing gambling-related harm-related issues, but Price argues the proposal overlooks the positive contributions local clubs make to the community. The party also advocate for the removal of pokies from venues like the Greenslopes Bowling Club, emphasizing the adverse effects of gambling on people and the community.

The debate comes at a critical time for Australia’s gambling industry. Earlier this week, chief executive of the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC), Annette Kimmitt, called for a ban on wagering ads, citing concerns from parents about their children’s exposure to gambling.

The government has been studying the results of an inquiry into online gambling and its impacts on those experiencing gambling harm for the last six months and changes are expected in the coming months.