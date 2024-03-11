Kangwon Land recommends final dividend for 2023

It represents a dividend ratio of 5.6 per cent based on the market price of the company’s stock.

South Korea.- Kangwon Land has recommended a final dividend of KRW930 (US$0.706) per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. That represents a dividend ratio of 5.6 per cent based on the current market price of the company’s stock.

According to the company’s filing with the Korea Exchange, the total dividend for the full year 2023 amounts to KRW188.55bn. The payout is contingent upon approval at the firm’s shareholder meeting scheduled for March 28, with the potential payment date set for April 26.

For fiscal year 2023, the only casino in South Korea that allows locals to enter, posted net income of KRW345bn (US$260m), up 199 per cent when compared to the previous year. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the casino operator posted net income of KRW77.8bn (US$56.6m), up 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and up 746 per cent when compared to the previous year.