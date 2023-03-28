Kangwon Land opens Manila sales office for slot brand

Kangwon Land has recommended its first dividend payout in three years.

The office will promote KL Saberi, the company’s self-developed slot machine brand.

South Korea.- Kangwon Land has announced the opening of a liaison office in Manila to promote and sell its own slot machine brand, KL Saberi, in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on the Philippines. The office is located near the casino hub of Entertainment City.

Kangwon Land CEO Lee Sam-kul told The Korea Times: “In the future, our liaison office in Manila will become a hub through which KL Saberi slot machines will be exported to Southeast Asian markets and play the role of priming water to attract inbound travellers from abroad.

“I expect the liaison office to be a bridgehead in Kangwon Land’s endeavour to gain ground across the world as a global casino resort complex.”

In January, the company signed a sales contract with RGB, the largest slot machine retailer in Southeast Asia, allowing the South Korean casino operator to export slot machines to the Sheraton Manila Bay Hotel in Manila.

Kangwon Land has already signed a number of contracts to export its self-developed slot machines, including a recent contract to sell 30 slot machines to Dowinn Group in the Philippines. The company aims to sell 140 slot machines in Asia this year and is targeting sales of 510 by 2027 as it explores new markets in Europe and the United States.

To build a base for entering the European market, on March 1 Kangwon Land signed a business agreement with Advansys, a company specialising in casino management systems in Slovenia. The companies plan to cooperate on European sales and publicity for KL Saberi slot machines and explore the Asian casino management market.

Kangwon Land and Advansys will also develop a contactless casino system and share technology. Kangwon Land has a plan to build a slot machine production plant in Taebaek, one of the four closed mine cities and counties.

The casino operator has recently recommended its first dividend payout in three years following a positive financial performance in 2022. The firm suffered significant losses during the Covid-19 pandemic but reported a net income of KRW115.6bn for the year ended December 2022 due to the normalisation of casino operations following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.