Kangwon Land to export slot machines to casinos in Philippines

Kangwon Land has entered into an agreement to supply gaming machines in the Philippines.

The Philippines.- Kangwon Land signed a sales contract with RGB, the largest slot machine retailer in Southeast Asia, that will allow Korea’s only locals-accepting casino to export slot machines to the Sheraton Manila Bay Hotel in Manila. It’s the company’s first foray outside of the Korean market.

Kangwon Land CEO Lee Sam-kul, said: “The slot machine manufacturing business is a highly anticipated project with many advantages such as fostering small and medium-sized domestic companies, creating jobs in local communities and earning foreign currency. We plan to make it a new growth engine of Kangwon Land.”

According to the agreement, the company will first manufacture 30 slot machines and send them to the casino in the Philippines through RGB, where they will be installed for use by April.

Kangwon had previously manufactured slots for its own casino, located in the Gangwon province, as well as numerous other foreigner-only casino operators in South Korea. The company said its contract with RGB is meaningful as it has built a base to enter the Asian market.

Kangwon Land first launched its slots business in February 2017. It had previously supplied 38 machines to five casinos in the Philippines on a trial basis but this latest order represents its first official sale to a foreign operator.