Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$16.72m for July

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales were KRW22.84bn (US$16.72m) in July, up 20 per cent month-over-month and 13.7 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game sales amounted to KRW20.87bn, up 17 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 19.2 per cent year-over-year. Machine-game sales reached KRW1.97bn, up 64.9 per cent month-over-month but down 23.7 per cent in year-over-year terms. Hotel sales were KRW9.22bn, up 17.1 per cent when compared to the previous month but down 4.8 per cent year-over-year.

The casino drop for July was nearly KRW124.39bn, up 7.6 per cent sequentially but down 4.5 per cent when compared to the previous year. The number of visitors to the venue totalled 34,200 last month, the highest attendance since the property’s gaming operation opened in June 2021.

Casino sales for full-year 2023 were up 248.7 per cent year-on-year at KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m).