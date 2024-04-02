Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$16.37m for March

Casino sales were up 262.7 per cent year-on-year.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales were KRW22.18bn (US$16.37m) in March, down 7.4 per cent sequentially but up 262.7 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game sales amounted to KRW20.89bn, down 8.3 per cent when compared to the previous month but up 285.9 per cent year-on-year. Machine-game sales reached KRW1.29bn, up 10.3 per cent month-on-month and up 83.7 per cent in year-on-year terms. Hotel sales were KRW5.50bn, down 10.2 per cent when compared to the previous month and down 4.1 per cent year-on-year. Lotte Tour’s casino table drop increased by 15.6 per cent from February.

Casino sales for the full year 2023 were up 248.7 per cent year-on-year at KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m).