Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$17.99m for February

Casino sales were up 538.3 per cent year-on-year.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales grew from KRW23.85bn (US$18.0m) to KRW23.94bn (US$17.99m) in February, up 0.3 per cent sequentially. The figure was up 538.3 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game sales amounted to KRW22.77bn, up 594.5 per cent in year-on-year terms and flat sequentially. Machine-game sales reached KRW1.17bn, up 3.2 per cent month-on-month and up 147.4 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Hotel sales were KRW6.13bn, up 19.2 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 4.7 per cent year-on-year.

Compared to January, Lotte Tour’s casino table drop for February was down 12.7 per cent at KRW105.45bn.

Casino sales for the full year 2023 rose 248.7 per cent year-on-year from KRW43.68bn to KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m).