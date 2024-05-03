Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$15m for April

Casino sales were up 104.8 per cent year-on-year.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales were RW20.39bn (US$15m) in April. That’s a drop of 8.1 per cent in month-on-month terms but up 104.8 per cent when compared to last year.

Table-game sales amounted to KRW19.52bn (US$14m), down 7.7 per cent when compared to the previous month but up 114.6 per cent year-on-year.

Machine-game sales reached KRW873m (US$630,000), down 16.7 per cent month-on-month and up 4.4 per cent in year-on-year terms. Hotel sales were KRW7.49bn (US$5.4m), up 36.5 per cent from March and 8.2 per cent year-on-year. Lotte Tour’s casino table drop (KRW128.31bn) increased by 5.2 per cent from March and 32.6 per cent from last year.

For the first four months of the year, casino sales were KRW90.4bn (US$66m), a 243.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Casino sales for the full year 2023 were up 248.7 per cent year-on-year at KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m).