Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$117.6m in October

Casino sales at Jeju Dream Tower grew 38.3 per cent month-on-month.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of the Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales for October amounted to KRW19.81bn (US$117.6m). The figure was up 38.3 per cent month-on-month and up 505.9 per cent when compared to last year.

These are net figures, accounting for commissions paid to agents, and may differ slightly from the industry’s aggregated sales data compiled by South Korea’s Casino Association. The rise in casino sales for October coincided with an 8.6 per cent month-on-month increase in the number of visitors to the resort’s casino to 30,582 people.

The table game hold percentage for October reached 12.9 per cent, up from 12.7 per cent in September. Table-game sales amounted to KRW18.53bn (US$14.25m), a 41 per cent increase compared to September. Machine-game sales reached KRW1.28bn (US$0.98m), reflecting an 8.2 per cent month-on-month increase. The hold in machine games was up 3.2 percentage points month-on-month at 9.8 per cent.

Hotel sales for October showed a 17.1 per cent sequential increase, totalling just under KRW9.27bn (US$7.13m). Year-on-year, these sales were down by 13.6 per cent. Accumulated data for the first ten months of the year indicates that casino sales have reached KRW120.17bn (US$92.44m), a 213.8 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The casino’s table drop, reflecting customer purchases of chips for table games, reached just under KRW143.45bn (US$110.35m) for October – a 38.3 per cent sequential increase. For the first ten months of 2023, the drop amounted to just over KRW1.03tn (US$792.3m), a year-on-year rise of 177.9 per cent.