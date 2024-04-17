SkyCity appoints Jason Walbridge as chief executive officer

Walbridge is expected to start in the role in early July.

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited has announced the appointment of Jason Walbridge as chief executive officer. Previously a strategic advisor to Aristocrat Leisure Limited and executive chairman of National Entertainment Network, he will take up the role in early July 2024 following his move back to New Zealand.

Walbridge’s appointment follows an international search by the SkyCity Board. His background also includes leadership roles with NYX Gaming Group Limited and Light & Wonder. He also held senior roles in consulting, including with Ernst & Young, and was an officer in the New Zealand Defence Force. Walbridge holds an MBA in International Management from the Auckland Institute of Studies.

SkyCity Board chair, Julian Cook, said: “The board is delighted to announce Jason’s appointment as CEO of SkyCity, and we are looking forward to the valuable contribution Jason will make to the business. Jason has extensive global experience in the land-based and online gaming industries, which will position him well to lead SkyCity through its next phases.”

Walbridge commented, “it will be a privilege to lead SkyCity, and I am excited to be joining the business at this time as SkyCity looks to pursue the many opportunities ahead of it.”

Until Walbridge officially takes office, Callum Mallett will continue to serve as interim CEO. Walbridge’s confirmation is pending regulatory approvals.

