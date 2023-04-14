Japanese government approves Osaka casino resort plan

Prime minister Fumio Kishida said: “Integrated resorts are a necessary initiative in promoting our country as a tourism-based nation.”

Japan.- Osaka has been approved to host Japan’s first casino resort. Japan’s central government has approved the joint plan submitted by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka. The casino will be located on Yumeshima Island and is expected to be completed by the latter half of 2029.

The project is worth JPY1.08tn (US$8.38bn) and is backed by a consortium that includes MGM Resorts International and Orix. The Osaka resort will feature hotels, shops, an international convention centre and a casino.

About 20 million people a year are expected to visit the resort, including 6 million visitors from abroad, generating sales of approximately JPY520bn annually, with JPY420bn coming from gambling revenue.

The plan was a topic of debate during the recent Osaka mayoral and gubernatorial elections, with pro-casino candidates winning both leadership elections as well as capturing a majority of seats in both assemblies.

Opponents of the project are concerned about a rise in gambling addiction. However, supporters of the plan say strict rules on entering the casino will help curb this problem.

Hirofumi Yoshimura, the governor of Osaka prefecture, has emphasised strict rules, stating that the casino floor space will only be 3 per cent of the total resort area and that MyNumber (identification) cards and passports will be required for entry. There will be a JPY6,000 entrance charge, and it will be possible to bar customers from entry at the request of their families.

Polls by the Mainichi Shimbun and Nikkei daily about a week before the election showed that more Osaka residents supported the casino project than opposed it, although an Asahi Shimbun poll showed more voters opposed than supported the project.

With Osaka’s casino project now approved, questions remain about Nagasaki’s casino plans for Sasebo. Nagasaki’s plan is still under review by the central government.