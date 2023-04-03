Osaka casino project faces opposition in upcoming elections

Opponents of the planned integrated resort plan to make the issue a topic in the elections.

Japan.- Osaka’s plans to host an integrated resort with a casino look set to be a major topic of debate in the upcoming mayoral elections. Media report that opponents outnumber the proponents among candidates, however, the regional Osaka Ishin no Kai party which is pushing the project, retains a good chance of winning.

A survey conducted by Asahi Shimbun this weekend found that 47 per cent of city residents were against the integrated resort plan, which was submitted to the national government a year ago. That compares to 37 per cent in favour.

Many who favour the plan said they would vote for Hideyuki Yokoyama, backed by Osaka Ishin, in the mayoral election while those against the IR project said they would vote for Taeko Kitano, an independent newcomer.

The survey found that 50 per cent of men supported the casino plan, while 55 per cent of women were against it. The results indicated that younger residents were more likely to support the plan, with 51 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 29 in favour, while 60 per cent of those aged 70 or older were against it.

Among all prefectural residents, 43 per cent were opposed to the resort plan, slightly more than the 37 per cent who supported the idea, the survey showed.

The survey was conducted by contacting telephone numbers selected at random by a computer, with 604 valid responses from 1,069 city households with at least one eligible voter, and 772 valid responses from 1,374 households in the prefecture.

Incumbent Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, the leader of Osaka Ishin, is expected to maintain a comfortable lead in the election, with backing from the majority of prefectural residents, both for and against the casino bid.

Osaka has bid to host an integrated resort with MGM Resorts International and ORIX as its IR partner. MGM-Orix has proposed to invest JPY1.08tn (US$8.38bn) with a target opening date is 2029.

The Japanese government has postponed announcements regarding the fate of both Osaka and Nagasaki‘s IR pans until after this month’s elections due to concerns that they will be major political issues.

Questions had been raised about the lack of response from national government since both IR proposals have been in the hands of national authorities since April. However, campaigning began across Japan last week head of local elections in nine prefectures on April 9. A second round of local elections to elect mayors and assembly members in cities, towns and villages will take place on April 23.