Japan: still no sign of decision for Nagasaki IR plan

Nagasaki’s governor says he has “no visibility” on when the national government will decide on the prefecture’s IR proposal.

Japan.- The governor of Nagasaki, Kengo Oishi, has expressed uncertainty over the timeline for the national Japanese government’s decision on the prefecture’s bid to host an integrated resort. During a regular media briefing on Wednesday (July 19), Oishi said he had “no visibility” into the examination at the government level.

The evaluation of Nagasaki’s proposal is being led by the Japan Tourism Agency and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. There has been no sign of progress since the assessment panel’s last meeting on June 15.

Nagasaki submitted an IR District Development Plan alongside Osaka last year, aiming to partner with Casinos Austria International Japan Inc and open its IR by 2027. However, while Osaka’s proposal has been approved, there’s no news on Nagasaki’s. The delay in approval makes a 2027 opening unlikely.