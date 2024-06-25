IRs drive tourism growth in the Philippines, PAGCOR says

PAGCOR’s assistant vice president for gaming licensing and development said IRs employ over 20,000 Filipinos.

The Philippines.- Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) assistant vice president for gaming licensing and development Ma. Vina Claudette Oc has reiterated the regulator’s belief that integrated resorts (IRs) and casinos are key contributors to the growth of local tourism.

Speaking at the 1st Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit in a panel on “Navigating Challenges and Opportunities for Casino Hotels in the Philippines,” Oca noted that casinos are only a small part of the attractions provided by integrated resorts. She stressed that PAGCOR requires resorts to have a variety of non-gaming attractions and facilities, such as dining and shopping, to appeal to a broader audience.

Oca said: “They are only allowed to allocate 7.5% of their facility’s total floor area to gaming. “The rest of the floor area is allocated for non-gaming facilities such as hotel rooms, retail areas, dining and other attractions.”

She mentioned that IRs employ over 20,000 Filipinos and that nearly 80 per cent of PAGCOR’s gaming revenue is remitted to the government to support socio-civic projects.

Tourism secretary Christina Garcia Frasco delivered the keynote address at the summit, which took place at the New World Makati Hotel on June 21. The event was co-presented by the Department of Tourism’s attached agency, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, with PAGCOR and the Tourism Promotions Board serving as government agency sponsors.

