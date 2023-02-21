IPI may reach settlement in discrimination suit

Former pit manager Stephen Abonita claims IPI paid him less because he is Filipino.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Imperial Pacific International (IPI) and Stephen Abonita, a former pit manager at its casino, are considering a settlement in a discrimination and breach of contract lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

The parties have filed a stipulation expressing their mutual interest in exploring a settlement and have requested the adjournment of the proceedings until after a settlement conference scheduled for March 14. Both parties are said to be keen to explore the possibility of resolving the matter without incurring more time and costs.

Abonita’s attorney, Bruce Berline, had told the court that his client was paid significantly less than Caucasian and Chinese colleagues because he is Filipino. He claimed Abonita was not compensated for overtime and was penalised for joining protests against the company with other Filipino workers. Abonita was demanding back pay, front pay, emotional distress pay and punitive damages.

