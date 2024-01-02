IPI licence revocation hearing to take place on January 31

IPI owes CNMI US$62m in licence fees and US$17.6m in regulatory fees for 2020-2023.

Imperial Pacific International plans to file a motion to delay the proceedings.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) has announced that a hearing on the revocation of Imperial Pacific International’s (IPI) casino licence has been set for January 31. IPI’s director How Yo Chi, however, disclosed plans to file a motion to stay the hearing.

The CCC had previously set a December 30, 2023, deadline for IPI to settle debts of over US$62m in annual exclusive casino licence fees and US$17.6m in regulatory fees for 2020-2023. IPI’s failure to pay these fees since the casino’s closure in March 2020 prompted the CCC’s enforcement actions. IPI says it should be exempt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CCC chair Edward C. Deleon Guerrero said a notice to the public will be issued regarding the time and venue of the revocation hearing. The request for an order to schedule a revocation hearint was made by the CCC executive director Andrew Yeom through their legal counsel, assistant attorney general Keisha Blaise.

According to The Mariana’s Variety, Blaise informed the commission that she had not received any opposition from IPI regarding Yeom’s motion.

