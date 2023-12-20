CCC director calls for revocation hearing on IPI licence

IPI has until December 30 to pay what it owes to the Northern Mariana Islands.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) executive director Andrew Yeom has asked for a revocation hearing on Imperial Pacific International’s exclusive casino licence. Through assistant attorney general Keisha Blaise, Yeom requested that the CCC issue an order setting a hearing on IPI’s unpaid annual exclusive casino licence and regulatory fees.

IPI owes the CNMI over US$62m in licence fees and more than US$17.6m in regulatory fees for the years 2020 through 2023: US$79.6m in total. The company has until December 30 to pay.

