IPI in settlement agreement with the CCC

IPI’s lawyers have told court that the company has reached an agreement with CCC executive director Andrew Yeom.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Imperial Pacific International says it is close to reaching a settlement with the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC). The company’s lawyers have told court that they have settled the terms of the agreement with CCC Executive Director Andrew Yeom and are in the process of finalising the documents.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona had issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) from holding a hearing to decide the fate of the company’s exclusive casino licence, which remains suspended.

She issued the order on May 23 and it was to expire on June 3, but Manglona then extended it until 12pm on July 8. The two parties are scheduled to hold a status meeting on Friday, July 1.

In the meantime, senator Paul A. Manglona continues to push for action on Senate Bill 22-23 to remove IPI’s exclusive licence. Manglona has also requested urgent attention be given to Senate Joint Resolution 22-01, which would request governor Ralph DLG Torres instruct the representative of the Planning and Development Advisory Council to “immediately deliver a report” on casino projects to the legislature.

In his letter, Manglona said: “It is evident that IPI has not, cannot and will not honour its obligation to its employees, contractors, vendors and the CNMI following the Casino License Agreement.”