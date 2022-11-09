IPI furloughs human resources and treasury directors

IPI had recently caught up with the payment of employees.

IPI has further reduced its staffing.

Northern Mariana Islands.- A little over a week after reporting that it was up to date with the payment of its employees’ salaries, Imperial Pacific International has announced that it has furloughed human resource director Reddie Dela Cruz and treasury director Frances Mafnas.

According to Mariana’s Variety, remaining IPI employees have been told to refer all payroll and personnel concerns to How Yo Chi, the administrative office manager. The company had 10 employees, including six security guards. In August, some of the casino operator’s security staff stopped reporting for work due to payroll delays.

Three weeks ago, the company had furloughed its executive assistant to the chief executive officer Billy Lam and administrative staff member Steve Liang.

In May, the company reported it had signed a memorandum of agreement with South Korea’s IH Group to secure funding to help it reopen its casino in Garapan and pay some of its obligations, including payroll and outstanding payables to vendors. However, so far there has been no news regarding the agreement between the companies.