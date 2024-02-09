Indian government websites hacked to display online betting ads

Over 300 Indian websites, including central and state portals, have been hijacked to display online gambling and cricket betting ads.

India.- It’s been reported that over 300 government websites have been hacked to display ads promoting online gaming and cricket betting. It’s not clear over what period.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) of the central government has identified numerous websites involved, including that of the Bureau of Indian Standards, which is tasked with combatting counterfeit goods. Other government departments and bodies affected include the Agricultural Research Department, Department of Biotechnology, UNESCO India, School of Innovation Council and the Housing Department of Maharashtra.

Reports indicate that the hackers were operating from locations in Indonesia, Thailand and Pakistan. Users who clicked on the ads were redirected to payment gateways. Hackers employed ransomware attacks to thwart efforts aimed to rectify the compromised websites, resulting in the seizure of data.

These hijackings have been reportedly peaking during cricket matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Betting on any sports is illegal in India.

