Police carried out a raid in Nashik district, Maharashtra.

India.- Police in Maharashtra arrested 21 people for alleged illegal gambling at a house in Datta Nagar, in the Chunchale area of Cidco, Nashik, on Tuesday (February 6). During a raid, officers seized cash, mobile phones and motorbikes worth over Rs 4.8 lakh. Police say those arrested were operator and 20 people who playing cards.