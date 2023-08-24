India: 4 arrested in connection with Mahadev Book gambling app case

Those arrested include a businessman and a police assistant sub-inspector.

India.- Officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chhattisgarh have arrested four people from Raipur as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering operation associated with the Mahadev Book gambling app. They have been remanded in custody for six days after an appearance in court.

Those arrested have been identified as businessmen Sunil Dammani and his brother Anil Dammani Chandra Bhushan Verma, an assistant sub-inspector in the Chhattisgarh police force and Satish Chandrakar. Representing the accused, advocate Syed Zeeshan asserted that the ED’s allegations are unfounded and lack substantiating evidence.

According to The Indian Express, the ED’s inquiries have brought to light potential money laundering activities totalling around Rs 5,000 crores. The ED carried out a series of raids carried out earlier this week that led to the arrest of more than 12 people.

ED officials have conducted searches at locations connected to ten people. One was carried out at the residence of Vinod Verma, a political advisor to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. The ED has refrained from disclosing further details.