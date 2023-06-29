India: Raipur police issue advisory against gambling ads

Raipur police have issued an advisory to TV channels, newspapers, and web portals.

India.- Police in Raipur have issued an advisory on betting ads to media outlets. It warns that under the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill, 2022, TV channels, newspapers, advertisement agencies, and web portals must refrain from showcasing advertisements related to gambling platforms.

The advisory was issued by Prashant Agrawal, the senior superintendent of Raipur police. The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly passed the bill in January amid growing concerns surrounding unlawful gambling.

The legislation prohibits the display of gambling advertisements in both print and electronic media in Section 10. Violators can face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000, as per Section 11.

