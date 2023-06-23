India: police in Goa bust alleged illegal gambling venue in shop

Police say they’re investigating other possible operations.

India.- Police in Ponda, Goa, have raided a shop where they claim to have found an illegal online gambling venue. One man was arrested.

During the raid, police seized Rs 2.05 lakh (US$$3,141.72) in cash and various gaming accessories. According to Herald Goa, the illicit establishment had been operating discreetly, evading detection until parents reported their children’s financial losses.

Further investigations have revealed the possibility of similar gambling activities in other locations. The Ponda Police have vowed to pursue the matter and root out any clandestine gambling dens operating within the jurisdiction.

Also this week, Delhi Police reported it has dismantled an illegal gambling operation at a residence in the Vikaspuri area of the capital. Officers arrested 29 people, including the owner of the house.

Police seized ₹8.3 lakh (US$9,960) in cash along with 520 playing cards and tokens of different currency denominations. Those arrested have been charged under the provisions of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, and a case has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station.