India: man arrested for allegedly organising betting on cricket

The arrest was made in Hyderabad.

India.- Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in Hyderabad for allegedly masterminding an online cricket betting operation during the ongoing World Cup. Police seized ₹3.40 lakh in cash.

Officers believe another man who is presently residing in the United States, was the main operator. The man arrested would reportedly receive a 30 per cent share of bets collected from the punters through a hawala route following the conclusion of the cricket season.

There have been several cases of arrests for cricket betting in recent weeks. Meanwhile, a report by the Think Change Forum (TCF) has estimated that tax authorities in India are losing Rs 3.9 lakh crore (US$48.8bn) annually to illegal betting and gambling websites. The report suggests the illegal offshore betting market is now valued at approximately Rs 8.2 lakh crore, with an annual growth rate of 30 per cent.