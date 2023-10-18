India: new arrests for alleged Cricket World Cup betting

Mangaluru police arrested 11 people for their alleged betting on the Sri Lanka-Australia World Cup cricket match.

India.- Police in Mangaluru, Karnataka, have arrested 11 people in separate cases linked to alleged cricket betting. The suspects are accused of using mobile phones to place bets on the Sri Lanka-Australia World Cup cricket match.

Mangaluru City Police commissioner, Anupam Agrawal, said arrests had been made across various police station jurisdictions. He said transactions were primarily conducted through Google Pay and PhonePe. Police seized mobile phones as evidence of their involvement.

Elsewhere in India, three people were arrested in Goa for alleged illegal betting during the World Cup cricket match between India and Afghanistan and Delhi Police arrested two people for allegedly placing bets on the Sri Lanka versus South Africa Cricket match on October 7.