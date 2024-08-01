India: Goa to remove Sri Lankan casino hoardings

Chief minister Pramod Sawant said the government is not earning anything from them.

India.- Pramod Sawant, Goa’s chief minister, has said that hoardings promoting Sri Lankan online casinos will be removed. He the government is not earning anything from the adverts and that the police and the home department will ensure compliance even if even ads don’t explicitly mention casinos.

Porvorim police will file a first information report (FIR) regarding a hoarding on the banks of the Mandovi, Sawant said. While Goa is one of the few states in India with legal casino gambling, online gambling in the state remains a grey area.

Goa’s chief minister has expressed concerns about the impact of online gaming on youth and has said he would study the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling Act for possible solutions.

