Goa to study Tamil Nadu law on online gambling

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant says his government will study the law with an eye to curb illegal online gaming in the state.

India.- Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant has pledged to address the illegal online gambling and mini casinos in the state after opposition leader Yuri Alemao called on the government to take action.

Sawant said Goa would study the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling Act for possible solutions. He also said action would be taken against kiosk-run gambling machines, predominantly found in coastal regions and rural areas.

Sawant noted that police have already taken action against illegal casinos. However, the government’s focus will now include tracking the origin of online gaming apps and their operators.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas and congress MLA Altone D’costa have also voiced concerns on the matter, calling for the removal of online gaming hoardings in the state.

In April, RN Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu state, gave his assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022. The legislation bans online gambling in the state, imposing fines of Rs 5,000 and three months imprisonment for violations. The bill was presented due to concerns about suicides allegedly linked to online rummy.