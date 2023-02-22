India: 89 arrested for alleged gambling at engagement ceremony

Police arrested more members of a grop alleged to have operated cross-border casinos.

Authorities claim those arrested were gambling in two flats.

India.- police in Ahmedabad have arrested 89 people for allegedly gambling in the Paldi area following an engagement ceremony. According to BG Chetariya, inspector at the Ellisbridge police station, those arrested were caught gambling in two flats near Pritamnagar Akhada.

Police say they seized around Rs 3.74 lakh, 98 phones, 35 two-wheelers and 18 cars. According to Indian Express, a first information report (FIR) is being prepared against those arrested.

Elsewhere in India, police in Nakodar, Punjab, arrested four people for alleged involvement in an illegal lottery. Officers said those arrested did not have a government licence and printed fake lottery tickets while claiming to run a state government lottery. Officers seized over Rs 60,000, mobile phones, laptops and business paraphernalia.