India: 5 arrested over alleged illegal online gambling

India.- Police in Delhi have arrested five people for allegedly operating an illegal casino near Mother Dairy, South Ganesh Nagar. The arrests were made by Delhi Police Special Staff in the East District based on information received on May 29 indicating the presence of a casino in the area. They seized Rs 72,000 in cash, four computers, and a Wi-Fi dongle with a charger.

Elsewhere in India, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) arrested six people for allegedly defrauding people through fake call centres and online gambling scams. The arrests were made at the Safedabad crossing, Barabanki district, based on a tip-off.

