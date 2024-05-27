India: 6 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

The arrests were made in Barabanki.

India.- The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) has arrested six people for allegedly defrauding people through fake call centres and online gambling scams. The arrests were made at the Safedabad crossing, Barabanki district, based on a tip-off.

Police seized four pre-activated SIM cards, 58 SIM cards, three chequebooks, two debit cards, six mobile phones, one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler.

UP STF deputy superintendent of police D K Shahi told The Times of India the gang operated fake call centres and used a website managed by foreign hackers to conduct online gambling fraud. They had been communicating with bank account holders using Telegram for the past year.

