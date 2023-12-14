India: 43 arrested in Delhi for alleged illegal gambling

The arrests were made in the Kalyanpuri area.

India.- Police in Delhi have arrested 43 people in an operation targeting an alleged gambling syndicate. Raids took place in two locations the 4-Block DDA Market in Kalyanpuri. According to Face2News, a man named Gajraj or Gucchi Bhai suspected as the main operator remains at large.

Two cases were registered under FIR No. 1093/23 U/s 3/4/5 Delhi Public Gambling Act PS Kalyanpuri, Delhi, and FIR No. 1094/23 U/s 3/4 DPG Act PS Kalyanpuri, Delhi. Those arrested were said to be mostly daily wage labourers. Police seized Rs. 1,31,340 in cash, 7 decks of cards, a Casino Chakri and 336 slips.

