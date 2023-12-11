India: 4 arrested for alleged betting on cricket matches

The accused face charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

India.- Police in Porvorim, Goa, have arrested four people who were allegedly involved in running illegal betting on cricket. They raided a residence in Kamat Nagar, Socorro and seized laptops and mobile phones. The accused face charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

A report by the Think Change Forum (TCF) has estimated that tax authorities in India are losing Rs 3.9 lakh crore (US$48.8bn) annually to illegal betting and gambling websites. The report suggests the illegal offshore betting market is now valued at approximately Rs 8.2 lakh crore, with an annual growth rate of 30 per cent.