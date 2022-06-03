India: 28 arrested for illegal gambling

Police in Bantwal have arrested 28 people who were allegedly gambling at a recreation club.

India.- More arrests for illegal gambling in India. In the city of Bantwal, Karnataka, police have arrested 28 people at a recreation club in the town of B Mooda. Police seized money and gambling cards. Police claim to have stopped several people who tried to escape with money that was being used for gambling.

A few days ago, police in Nizampet near Hyderabad caught arrested gangs allegedly taking bets on an IPL cricket match between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Police said they discovered bets being taken through apps and by phone

Several people were arrested and Rs 10.65 lakh in cash was confiscated. On the same night, police arrested an alleged bookmaker in a raid at Gokul Flats of Miyapur while another gambler was arrested at Dammaiguda of Jawaharnagar.

Police in Kolkata also arrested three people who were allegedly betting via their mobile phones on an IPL cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG).