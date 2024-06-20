India: 150 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in Gujarat

The arrests were made on Bhim Agiyaras day, when there is a tradition of gambling among Saurashtrians.

India.- Police arrested 150 people at 18 locations in Gujarat for alleged gambling on Bhim Agiyaras day on Tuesday (June 18). People from the former state of Saurashtra have traditionally participated in gambling on this day, which falls on the 11th day of the waxing of the moon that marks the completion of sowing.

The arrests took place in Varachha, Kapodra, Katargam, Sarthana among other places. Police filed multiple charges and seized Rs 8.60 lakh in cash and 21 mobile phones.

