India: 10 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Ten people have been arrested in Ahmedabad.

India.- Gujarat Police have arrested 10 people over an alleged gambling operation in a residential complex in Ahmedabad. Police seized 12 mobile phones valued at over Rs 3 lakh, playing chips and cash amounting to Rs 43,330.

Those arrested have been identified as Akash Desai (23), Gokul Desai (33), Aryan Bharwad (19), Ronit Chandra (19), Birju alias Vineet Bhavsar (31), Dharmik Mehta (22), Vinod Patel (36), Yash Vasita (24), Lalaji Patel (44), and Gangaram Patel (41).

Police said the organisers would invite customers and provide them with playing chips valued at Rs 25,000. These could later be exchanged for cash. According to the Indian Express, the police operation was the result of a tipoff. Those arrested were granted bail. Two of the accused are reported to have disclosed the involvement of two additional people, Devendra alias Vipul Bharatbhai and Jigar Desai, who police are now seeking. The accused have been charged under sections 4 and 5 of the Public Gambling Act.

See also: India: 2 arrested for alleged illegal gambling