India: 2 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The arrests relate to alleged betting on the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

India.- Police in Kolkata have arrested two people over an alleged betting operation during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. According to India Today, those arrested have been identified as Satyendra Yadav, aged 29, and Sumit Singh, aged 33.

A case has been registered under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and pertinent sections of the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competitions Act of 1957. The Police acted on a tip-off about a cricket betting operation conducted in a moving vehicle, which they intercepted in the vicinity of Waterloo Street. Officers found three mobile phones.

