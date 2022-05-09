Imperial Pacific continues to delay payments to remaining employees

The company now owes 3 payrolls to its remaining 30 employees.

Northern Mariana Islands.- IPI has once again delayed payments to its remaining employees. The company now owes three payrolls: from March 21 to April 3; April 4 to April 17; and April 18 to April 29.

Commonwealth Casino Commission chairman Edward C. Deleon Guerrero reminded IPI at a meeting on April 29, 2022 that non-compliance with payroll is a violation of licensing agreements and casino law.

IPI currently has 15 construction workers tasked with removing tower cranes from unfinished buildings at its casino hotel in Garapan. It also has 17 security guards maintaining the venue and warehouses in San Antonio and Lower Base and eight administrative staff at an office at Flame Tree in Sadog Tasi.

In April, Ken Taijeron, one of IPI’s 17 security guards told Mariana’s Variety he had not been paid for the period from March 26 to April 1 either.

The future of Imperial Pacific International could be defined on May 24 when the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) holds a hearing to decide whether to permanently revoke its exclusive casino licence, which is currently suspended indefinitely.

In October 2021, Yeom filed five complaints against Imperial Pacific International seeking to revoke its exclusive casino licence.

IPI acting CEO accepts end of casino exclusivity on Saipan

During a meeting with members of the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC), Tao Xing, the acting chief executive officer of Imperial Pacific International, said that he agreed with the idea of terminating IPI’s licence exclusivity and allowing another casino on Saipan.

The comments may seem unexpected, but Tao Xing said that removing the exclusivity of the casino licence was part of the negotiation between the CNMI government and IPI, whose licence is currently suspended due to non-payment of regulatory fees.