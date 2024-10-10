Illegal gambling in the Philippines: Porac officials suspended for alleged neglect in raid

The Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of 12 Porac town officials.

The Philippines.- Ombudsman Samuel Martirez has ordered the preventive suspension of 12 officials of Porac town in Pampanga due to alleged neglect of duty in connection with illegal activities at an unlicensed offshore gaming operator.

The suspension is linked to a complaint filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) regarding the raid on Lucky South 99 and rescue of 187 workers in June. The officials were accused of “Gross Neglect of Duty, which, if proven true, constitutes ground for their dismissal from the government service under the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.”

According to the Ombudsman, the case involves “the inaction and willful non-compliance of their duties… taken altogether, paved the way for the continuous operation of Lucky South 99.”

Records indicated that Lucky South 99 was issued business permits for 2021, 2022, and 2023 despite an expired Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) licence.

According to the Philippine News Agency, the Obudsman noted: “Given respondents’ power and authority, there is a strong probability that they may influence witnesses or tamper with any evidence material to the case, and in order to likewise prevent and possible acts of malfeasance and/or misfeasance.”

