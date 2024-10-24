Illegal gambling in the Philippines: 8 arrested in raids

Police carried out a series of raids against illegal offshore operators in Muntinlupa City.

The Philippines.- The Department of Justice (DOJ) along with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have arrested eight people allegedly linked to offshore gaming operators in two raids in Muntinlupa City.

According to the DOJ, the first raid resulted in the arrest of three Chinese people. It was carried out at the alleged residence of a boss from an offshore gaming operator facility in Porac, Pampanga. Two Chinese nationals were found to be overstaying in the Philippines, while another could not present travel documents. Police seized a computer and say they found a voice-over IP possibly used in telephone scams.

The second raid was carried out on another house and resulted in the arrest of four Chinese people and a Vietnamese person. Four failed to present travel documents.

Earlier this month, police arrested 200 people, including Chinese nationals, in a raid on an unlicensed offshore gaming operator in Pasay City, near the Senate building. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian praised the raid but urged authorities to work with local governments and relevant agencies to eliminate offshore gaming operations.

Philippines Quadcom to summon banks over offshore gaming operators funds

The Philippines’ House Quad Committee (Quadcom) has announced plans to request the presence of several banks, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), and the Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) at an upcoming hearing. The purpose is to investigate the movement of funds associated with people or companies under scrutiny for links to offshore gaming operators.

According to PhilStar, Manila chairman Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido “Benny” Abante mentioned the move at a meeting with members of the Monday Circle at the Westin Hotel. Abante said he was informed that banks were aware of the intention to require their participation. They are reportedly seeking support from the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) to oppose the summons under the protection of bank secrecy laws.

Abante said the AMLC and banks should clarify their role in dealing with suspicious movements by people under investigation. He noted instances where those being investigated were able to quickly move funds after Congress conducted an inquiry. Analysts have also suggested that unusual activity in the stock market could signal that it’s being used to channel departing offshore gaming operators’ funds ahead of the shut down of operators.

Abante said there are now only 43 legal offshore gaming operators despite estimates indicating that nearly 400 operators are still working in various parts of the country, including hidden operations in provinces and small gated communities. He mentioned the case of Alabang, where residents have protested against rentals to Chinese people.

