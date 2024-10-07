Illegal gambling in the Philippines: 7 arrested over alleged betting on spider fights

A raid was conducted in Granada, Bacolod City.

The Philippines.- Police in Granada, Bacolod City, have made seven arrests in a raid on alleged illegal spider fighting, known as away sa kaka, on Saturday (October 5). Officers claim to have seized improvised spider cages containing 17 live spiders, 10 empty matchboxes, two bamboo sticks, two medical vials, two syringes, two empty tubes and PHP3,369 US$60) worth of bet money.

According to Digicast Negros, those arrested are being investigated under Presidential Decree 1602. While spider fighting itself is not illegal in the Philippines, betting on it is. In September, police in Cebu City arrested 42 men aged between 16 and 64 for alleged illegal spider fighting. Officers seized four small boxes containing 32 live spiders, a spider fighting arena made with sticks and alleged bet money amounting to PHP2,470 (US$44.21) in various denominations.

