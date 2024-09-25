Illegal gambling in the Philippines: 42 arrested over alleged betting on spider fights

A raid was conducted in Barangay Lorega, Cebu City.

The Philippines.- Police in Cebu City carried out a raid in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Lorega-San Miguel, on Monday (September 23) and arrested 42 men aged between 16 and 64 for alleged illegal spider fighting, known as away sa kaka.

Police major Marvin Fegarido, the chief of Parian Police Station, said those arrested came from different areas in the barangay. He said police received a tip-off via a 911 call.

Officers seized four small boxes containing 32 live spiders, a spider fighting arena made with sticks and alleged bet money amounting to PHP2,470 (US$44.21) in various denominations. Those arrested are being investigated under Presidential Decree 1602.

