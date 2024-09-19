Illegal gambling in Australia: ACMA blocks another offshore gambling website

The Australian regulator has blocked the website Casino Bello under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to another offshore gaming website. Casino Bello was found to be in violation of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The ACMA blocks sites that offer unlicensed interactive gambling services or publish advertisements for prohibited services. Since its first request in November 2019, it has blocked 1,033 sites. The regulator says over 220 illegal services have been withdrawn from the market since it started enforcing new illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.

In August, the regulator issued a warning to the streaming service 10 Play, provided by Network Ten Pty, for showing gambling ads outside of the permitted hours. The ACMA found the company had contravened rules by showing gambling ads during the October 14, 2023, A-League Women’s Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets match and a Socceroos friendly match against England.

Gambling ads are not allowed to be streamed during live sports events between 5am and 8.30pm or in the five minutes before and after the event. An investigation found that gambling promotions were streamed early in the morning of October 14, while the Women’s A-League match was live-streamed that afternoon when restrictions applied.

More than 28,000 Australians register for BetStop

The ACMA has reported that more than 28,000 Australians have decided to self-exclude from all licensed online and phone wagering services since BetStop was launched last August. Around 40 per cent have decided to self-exclude for life.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said: “Online gambling can cause a great deal of harm to individuals, their families and friends, so it’s encouraging that so many people have decided to take the step and register to self-exclude. Younger Australians in particular are making early decisions about the role that online gambling will play in their lives.”

The register allows people to self-exclude for a minimum of three months up to a lifetime.