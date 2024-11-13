Illegal gambling in Australia: ACMA blocks 7 more offshore gambling websites

The Australian regulator has blocked the websites under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a request for Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block seven additional gambling websites for violations of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The sites are: MyEmpire, Pokienations, RollXO, Betsquare, Freeslotshub. PayID-Gambler.com. FreeBitco.in

The ACMA blocks sites that offer unlicensed interactive gambling services or publish advertisements for prohibited services. Since its first request in November 2019, it has blocked 1,086 sites. The regulator says over 220 illegal services have been withdrawn from the market.

A week ago, the agency released a report on its actions concerning interactive gambling in the July to September 2024 period. The regulator conducted 396 inquiries, upholding 344 (87 per cent). It received 115 complaints and 19 enquiries in July, 151 complaints and 18 enquiries in August and 78 complaints and 15 enquiries in September.

The ACMA completed 19 investigations that involved 37 gambling sites. It found one or more breaches of the Interactive Gambling Act (IGA) in 17 investigations. There were 56 findings of breaches: 33 for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service to Australian customers, 19 for providing an unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service to Australian customers and 4 for advertising a prohibited and/or unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service in Australia.

The ACMA issued 10 formal warnings to providers. We’ve copied and pasted the list below.

Huxley Harris for being a party to providing a prohibited and unregulated interactive gambling service (Smart Pokies).

Martin Robinson for being a party to providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Pokiesman).

Liernin Enterprises Limited for providing prohibited and unlicensed regulated interactive gambling services (Powbet, ExciteWin, Sportaza, Boomerang Casino, Neon54, Rabona, 5Gringos, Alf Casino, Buran Casino, Playzilla, Wazamba, Zet Casino, Slots Palace, Nomini, Casinia, SG Casino, Fez Bet and MyEmpire).

Hollycorn N.V. for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Casino Bello).

Libergos Limited for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Casino Bello).

Dama N.V. for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Rooli).

Strukin Limited for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Rooli).

Igloo Ventures SRL for providing a prohibited and unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service (Lucky Block).

Fedir Havlovskyi for providing a prohibited and unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service (SlotCatalog).

Jeremy Smith for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Freeslotshub).

The regulator also reported 47 URLs to accredited family-friendly filter providers and blocked 47 websites. Most offered casino-style games such as blackjack, roulette, poker, and slots. Some also provided betting services without an Australian licence.

