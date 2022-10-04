Igaming: accessing the Asian market, according to Uplatform

Uplatform shares some valuable insights and advice for operators deciding to venture into the Asian iGaming market.

Press release.- Due to the pandemic outbreak and restrictions on socializing, recreational activities, and access to land-based casinos, millions of individuals have turned to online entertainment. As a result, the iGaming industry experienced explosive growth.

According to data from e-Conomy, 40 million Singaporeans, Malaysians, Vietnamese, Indonesians, Filipinos, and Thais first betted/gambled online in 2020. This brings the overall number of internet users in the region to more than 400 million.

As a professional in the field, here are some valuable insights and advice from Uplatform for operators deciding to venture into the Asian iGaming market.

Localization

As with other regions, success in Asia can only be attained through a partitioned strategy that corresponds to each country’s cultural preferences and legislative leanings. Therefore, knowing your players and giving regionalized content to them is a great strategy to attract them to your website. Effective localization depends on various factors, such as preferred content and providers, sports, leagues, languages, offering views, and odds formats.

For instance, Pachinko is famous in Japan, while Mahjong is popular in China. Generally, live casino games with local live dealers, baccarat, sic-bo, lotteries, roulette, slot machines, and skill-based games with very popular activities such as fishing and hunting are the most popular among gamblers.

As for sports betting, cricket is extremely popular in India, and to meet personal demand, it is essential to offer bets on local matches for bettors who prefer to bet on lower-tier leagues as well as the World Championships. Other popular sports in the region include basketball, UFC, badminton, Muay Thai, and football.

Based on these preferences, Uplatform offers the most extensive sportsbook in the Asian-Pacific market, with over 200 sports available, including Asian championships and amateur leagues (such as the Philippine Collegiate Champions League). A total of 1.5 million global pre-match and live events. In addition, it features odd formats such as Asian handicap, Hong Kong, Indonesian, Malay, and an Asian view of the website.

Another factor that plays a critical role in localization success is language. There are major language differences between countries and regions. To meet local demands, operators must offer versions of their websites in the players’ preferred languages. Bengali, Chinese, Hindi, Hong Kong Cantonese, Bahasa Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Thai are just a few of the more than 65 languages that Uplatform offers language localization in.

Popularity of Esports

With over 50 per cent of Esports revenue coming from Asia, operators are exploring how they can provide bettors with options to engage in their preferred competitions. Bettors on Esports in the region are mostly from the younger demographic and are ready to invest funds to enhance their experiences. 78 per cent of Esports bettors in the region are between the ages of 18 and 25; they constitute the next generation of players. 64 per cent of bettors bet exclusively on Esports, while 24 per cent of Esports bettors occasionally bet on other sports.

In Asia, the popularity of cybersports tournaments continues to grow. Uplatform recognizes this trend in online betting and provides an ideal environment to establish and grow a successful business. Some of their offers include:

One of the most extensive libraries features popular bets on Call of Duty, DOTA 2, CS: GO, Valorant, WarCraft III, League of Legends, PUBG, and Rocket League.

Unique bets on tournaments such as Rocket League Oceania & AORUS South Asia Cup and cyber sports such as football, hockey, cricket, and golf, as well as bets on the actions of a selected player and a variety of others.

Uplatform offers live betting on 60+ games 24/7.

Local payment methods

To provide comprehensive regional convenience and experience, operators must offer a broad range of payment methods to support the Asian markets. eWallets are the most popular payment method among Asian players, followed by credit and debit cards and bank transfers.

There’s also 2C2P, the most extensive payment system in Asia, which accepts payments from users even without credit cards; Thaipay, for players making payments from Thailand; and many others, which are provided by Uplaform. Uplatform delivers a variety of Asian payment methods, including bank transfers, QR payments, eWallets, mobile payments, and other alternative local choices.

Uplatform also provides an agent scheme for Asian operators with software that allows multilingual functioning and multiple agent structures, as well as the option to place bets on behalf of players and print betting slips.

Multi-device support

The Asian market still prefers traditional desktop devices, particularly light versions of websites that make site navigation simpler. Nevertheless, the tide is shifting as smartphones are becoming more affordable, hence more accessible, and their use as gambling devices is on the increase.

As more players embrace mobile devices, operators are encouraged to integrate more mobile options and features, such as apps and progressive apps. In the next five years, the increased smartphone usage and the growth of gambling applications will likely result in a substantial increase in revenue.

This growth is attributable to digital mobile users, the Covid-19 restrictions, and easier access to smartphones and the internet. This, coupled with a younger generation seeking digital and on-demand entertainment, has immensely expanded the market.

Marketing

Expanding into new regions requires a good marketing plan. An advertisement that is culturally sensitive, pertinent, and acceptable is essential for attracting and maintaining participants. Utilizing affiliate networks with local connections has helped improve the Asian market.

Affiliate networking with local connections helps to increase traffic and reach players in any targeted region, as well as aids in achieving excellent outcomes through effective advertising.

Regulations

Operators are drawn to the Asian market due to its untapped potential. Still, the region has strict gambling and betting laws, allowing a small number of enterprises to operate lawfully.

However, there seems to be a trend towards gradual legalization. Numerous countries where gambling and betting have been banned for decades have witnessed the emergence of illegal marketplaces operated by gambling syndicates that do not provide player safety or transparency.

To address this situation and profit from citizens’ growing entertainment preferences, some countries are adjusting their approach by gradually legalizing land-based and online gambling and betting enterprises.

Summary

Asia is one of the most rapidly growing iGaming markets. However, it is also quite sophisticated, as new products and services are continually introduced to present players with more attractive betting options.

Uplatform views Asia as a region with many opportunities to improve its position and put together a comprehensive sportsbook explicitly tailored to the Asian market. It has continued to grow its market-driven solutions to provide operators with a unique product line to keep them ahead of their competitors.