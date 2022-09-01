Uplatform had a successful debut at G2E Asia

With another successful industry event under their belt at G2E Asia, the Uplatform team is now preparing for SBC Barcelona on 21-22 of September.

Press release.- The conclusion of G2E Asia signals the end of yet another productive iGaming industry event for the team at Uplatform in 2022. It is regarded as one of the continent’s most significant gaming and entertainment business hubs and one of Asia’s largest events.

Uplatform’s sportsbook became one of the centres of attraction. It exhibited Uplatform’s diverse lineup, which includes but is not limited to popular worldwide and local sports like Muai Thai, Ping Pong, Kabbaddi, and basketball, and explained to visitors how it can help boost and expand their businesses.

Uplatform’s team confirmed that they have seen a rise in interest in their Esports catalogue as well, proving that in the last few years, Asia has seen a significant increase in the popularity of Esports and now accounts for 54 per cent of all Esports revenue.

At the stand, visitors could learn more about how Uplatform’s comprehensive sports betting and casino platform can help businesses thrive, Also, they received gifts and refreshments, as well as loads of fun with interactive experiences at their cool photo zone.

Maria, Head of Marketing, commented: “It was an amazing three days at G2E Asia! We were impressed with the turn out of visitors and the level of interest in our products. This goes to show that the sports betting industry is gaining more attention, especially in Asia. Our team was delighted to provide our insights on how our offering benefits operators looking to capitalize on the rapidly evolving iGaming and sports betting industry, in Asia and globally”.

Attending industry gatherings is a crucial component of shaping Uplatform’s platform and the industry’s future, according to the Uplatform team. Not only by learning more about the latest products and innovations but gaining a better understanding of what the customer and markets need.

With another successful industry event under their belt at G2E Asia, the Uplatform team has

proven their hard work and dedication to their clients pays off. The Uplatform team will be

off to Europe on their next adventure! It will be at SBC Barcelona on 21-22 of September.