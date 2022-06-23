IAGR announces the programme for its annual conference

IAGR 2022 will be held in Melbourne, Australia, from October 17 to October 20.

Ben Haden, IAGR Vice President and Director, UK Gambling Commission, shared the program of IAGR2022.

At this year’s event, there will be over 40 conference speakers and panellists who will challenge and inspire delegates towards bold innovation in regulatory practice.

Haden stated: “Over four days, they’ll delve into global regulatory challenges, safer gambling initiatives, security updates, technology advances impacting the industry and more.”

He then added: “With sessions including ‘Why the Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the biggest betting event ever’, ‘An introduction to gambling in the Metaverse’, ‘Regulating emerging technology’, ‘Gambling-like reward mechanisms in video games’ and ‘How regulators can use lived experience to prevent gambling harm’, it’s clear we have a richly diverse, fascinating and relevant line-up.

“As well as the sessions, you will, of course, have networking opportunities. I don’t think you need me to tell you how important and welcome those opportunities will be this year. I particularly look forward to the gala dinner where we’ll celebrate the winners of the International Regulatory Awards.”

Annette Kimmitt, CEO of the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission, also talked about the value of attending this year’s IAGR conference.

Confirmed speakers and sessions for the conference this year include:

Christina Thakor-Rankin, Principal Consultant, 1710 Gaming Limited – ‘The rise and rise of female sports bettors (or why the Women’s World Cup 2023 will be bigger than Qatar 2022)’

Earle G Hall, Vice Chairman, International Gaming Standards Association & CEO @ AXES.ai – ‘An introduction to gambling in the metaverse’

Peter Soros, Deputy CEO Regulatory Strategy, Austrac – ‘The role of Austrac in disrupting money laundering in casinos, pubs and clubs

Stephen O’Bryan QC, Special Manager, Crown Melbourne Limited – ‘Role and nature of the Special Manager’

Tracy Schrans, Principal and President, Focal Research Consultants with Dr Tony Schellinck, CEO, Focal Research Consultants – ‘Linking real-time identification of at-risk players to relevant safer gambling action’

Jennifer Carleton, Chief Legal Officer, Sightline Payments – ‘Regulating crypto, cashless, and other emerging payments technologies’

IAGR2022 will be held in Melbourne, Australia, from October 17 to October 20 and tickets are already on sale.