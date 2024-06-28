Hong Kong: 3 charged over match-fixing allegations

Those charged include a head coach.

Hong Kong.- Three people appeared in court on Thursday (June 27) charged with alleged involvement in match-fixing. The defendants did not enter pleas and were granted bail pending further investigation.

Chiu hung-man, head coach of Hong Kong Rangers Football Club at the time of the alleged offence, and Ho Sze-hon are accused of conspiring to place bets with a bookmaker on a JC Sapling Cup match between SSPSA and HKU23 on December 30, 2023. Liang Ngai-tung, a defender with Sham Shui Po Sports Association, is alleged to have placed bets through a mobile app between May 30 and June 5, including on the Football Association Cup match between SSPSA and Eastern FC on June 1.

The case was adjourned until October 28.

See also: Hong Kong “Stop Gambling” campaign to launch