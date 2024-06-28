Hong Kong: 3 charged over match-fixing allegations
Those charged include a head coach.
Hong Kong.- Three people appeared in court on Thursday (June 27) charged with alleged involvement in match-fixing. The defendants did not enter pleas and were granted bail pending further investigation.
Chiu hung-man, head coach of Hong Kong Rangers Football Club at the time of the alleged offence, and Ho Sze-hon are accused of conspiring to place bets with a bookmaker on a JC Sapling Cup match between SSPSA and HKU23 on December 30, 2023. Liang Ngai-tung, a defender with Sham Shui Po Sports Association, is alleged to have placed bets through a mobile app between May 30 and June 5, including on the Football Association Cup match between SSPSA and Eastern FC on June 1.
The case was adjourned until October 28.