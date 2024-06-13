Hong Kong “Stop Gambling” campaign to launch

This campaign aims to promote messages to the public during the UEFA European Football Championship 2024.

Hong Kong.- In anticipation of the UEFA European Football Championship 2024, the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB) and the Ping Wo Fund have announced a campaign with the slogan “Stop Gambling. Be the Wise Man of the Match!” Extending to mid-July, the campaign will feature a series of district-level and territory-wide events including an anti-gambling fun day and football skills workshops. Thematic exhibitions will be hosted at various locations.

